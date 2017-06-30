Africa: How Can Countries Grow Intra-...

Africa: How Can Countries Grow Intra-Africa Trade?

In the midst of rising trade protectionism among advanced western economies, African countries must work to sustain ongoing efforts to achieve structural transformation of African economies and enhance their integration into the global economy. African and global trade experts said this at the just concluded meeting of the African-Export-Import Bank in Kigali.

