Without aid, who will pay for African healthcare?

In Kigali, at the World Health Organisation's first ever Africa Health Forum, delegates have given themselves one not-so-simple task: to provide universal health care to all Africans. But even should the assembled diplomats, medical practitioners, policy wonks and conference junkies figure out how to deliver on this ambitious goal, an even bigger question hangs over proceedings: who is going to pay for it all? We know who is not going to pay for it.

Chicago, IL

