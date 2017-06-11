Was woman, caught with 7 kg of heroin at Montreal airport, tricked...
Serena Khavita Narinesingh, 28, is charged with trying to smuggle more than seven kilograms of heroin into Canada through the airport in Dorval. MONTREAL - Serena Narinesingh's opinion of her boyfriend appeared to change significantly while she was questioned over how seven kilograms of heroin were discovered inside her suitcases at Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport.
