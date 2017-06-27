UN official urges Africa to prevent conflicts which could lead to atrocities
The UN secretary General's Special Adviser for Prevention of Genocide Monday urged African countries against poor leadership, corruption to prevent conflicts which may lead to atrocities. Preventing wars and armed conflict requires state and non-state actors even at individual level, said Adama Dieng at a regional conference on challenges and humanitarian consequences of urban armed conflict around the globe held in Rwanda's capital city Kigali.
