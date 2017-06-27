UN official urges Africa to prevent c...

UN official urges Africa to prevent conflicts which could lead to atrocities

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

The UN secretary General's Special Adviser for Prevention of Genocide Monday urged African countries against poor leadership, corruption to prevent conflicts which may lead to atrocities. Preventing wars and armed conflict requires state and non-state actors even at individual level, said Adama Dieng at a regional conference on challenges and humanitarian consequences of urban armed conflict around the globe held in Rwanda's capital city Kigali.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig... May 27 Torrence 3
News Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda... Mar '17 Gods r Delusion x... 1
News Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08) Mar '15 LaToya 101
Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12) Feb '15 prince emma 43
NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15) Jan '15 mr age 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,077 • Total comments across all topics: 282,043,799

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC