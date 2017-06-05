Taylor Report: Rwandan Thunder Clap: ...

Taylor Report: Rwandan Thunder Clap: A Woman of Kigali Challenges Kagame, Segment 1

Diane Rwigara, daughter of a Assinopal Rwigara, prominent businessman who died under suspicious circumstances, has announced she will run for President against the "strongman" Kagame. Rwigara states the country is not developing, there is no freedom, and people live in fear.

