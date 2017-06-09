Rwanda's new budget to prioritize inf...

Rwanda's new budget to prioritize infrastructure, local products

Read more: Xinhuanet

The Rwandan government will prioritize massive infrastructure development and promotion of locally made products in the next financial year, according to the 2017/2018 budget. The country's minister of finance and economic planning, Claver Gatete on Thursday presented the government budget for the 2017/2018 fiscal year at the parliament, amounting to 2.5 billion U.S. dollars.

Chicago, IL

