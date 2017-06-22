Rwanda's Kagame submits nomination fo...

Rwanda's Kagame submits nomination for presidential elections

Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Thursday submitted his nomination papers before the National Electoral Commission as he prepares to run for a third term. Rwanda will go the polls for the presidential elections on August 4 for its third time since the end of the genocidal regime in 1994.

