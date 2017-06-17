Rwanda's Kagame elected as ruling party's presidential candidate
Rwanda's ruling party Rwandan Patriot Front on Saturday elected the country's incumbent President Paul Kagame as the party's presidential candidate for the elections scheduled in August. Kagame, also the chairperson of RPF, was the sole candidate in an unanimous vote conducted by the RPF Congress at the party's new headquarters in Kigali, capital of Rwanda.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig...
|May 27
|Torrence
|3
|Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda...
|Mar '17
|Gods r Delusion x...
|1
|Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08)
|Mar '15
|LaToya
|101
|Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12)
|Feb '15
|prince emma
|43
|NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|mr age
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC