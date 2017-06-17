Rwanda's Kagame elected as ruling par...

Rwanda's Kagame elected as ruling party's presidential candidate

Rwanda's ruling party Rwandan Patriot Front on Saturday elected the country's incumbent President Paul Kagame as the party's presidential candidate for the elections scheduled in August. Kagame, also the chairperson of RPF, was the sole candidate in an unanimous vote conducted by the RPF Congress at the party's new headquarters in Kigali, capital of Rwanda.

Chicago, IL

