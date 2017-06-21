Rwandan woman presents her candidatur...

Rwandan woman presents her candidature application in pursuit of presidency

Read more: Xinhuanet

A 35 year-old Rwandan woman who seeks to challenge incumbent President Paul Kagame in August's presidential poll Tuesday presented her candidature to the National Electoral Commission of Rwanda . The independent competitor arrived the commission accompanied by her mother and other relatives.

Chicago, IL

