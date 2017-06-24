Rwandan president urges citizens to stand together for sustainable development

Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Saturday called on Rwandans to actively work together as a team as they participate in activities that uphold social and economic development of the country. He made the remarks while addressing thousands of residents of Gasabo and Kicukiro districts in the capital city of Kigali, who participated in the monthly community work, locally known as "Umuganda."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.