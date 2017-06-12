Rwanda: U.S.$20 Million Programme to ...

Rwanda: U.S.$20 Million Programme to Spur Youth Employment

5 hrs ago

The United States Agency for International Development has launched a Rwf17.2 billion initiative, Huguka Dukore, that will help train 40,000 youths in workforce readiness skills by 2021. USAID hosted a launch event for Huguka Dukore at Kimisagara Youth Empowerment for Global Opportunities in Kigali, yesterday.

