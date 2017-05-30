Rwanda: Two Biggest Political Organisations Back Kagame
Two of the biggest political organisations in the country have separately decided to back the incumbent President Paul Kagame as their candidate of choice in the forthcoming presidential elections to be held in August. Social Democratic Party was the first to express their commitment to endorse Kagame -who hails from RPF Inkotanyi - as their rightful candidate, during a special congress on Saturday afternoon.
