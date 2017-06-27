Rwanda: Rwanda, Afreximbank Negotiate $500m Investment
Rwanda and African Export-Import Bank are in talks on the bank disbursing about $500million into the country in the next one year. The talks and negotiations are taking place on the sidelines of the ongoing bank's Annual General Meeting at the Kigali Convention Centre.
