Rwanda: President Kagame Winds Up Zambia Visit

The visit, which was at the invitation of his counterpart President Edgar Lungu, was aimed at fostering closer partnership and cooperation between the two nations. Prior to his departure from Zambia, President Kagame travelled to Kafue District to tour Kafue Steel Company run by Universal Mining and Chemicals Industries Limited.

