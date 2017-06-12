Rwanda needs new, fresh blood for thi...

Rwanda needs new, fresh blood for things to change

Sunday Jun 11

Rwanda elections. Thirty five-year-old Diane Shima Rwigara recently made headlines when she announced plans to run against Rwandan president Paul Kagame who has been in power since 2000.

