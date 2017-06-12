Rwanda: Member of Parliament Mukayisenga Passes On
"Parliament is saddened to announce the passing of MP Mukayisenga, who died on Monday, June 12, at Rwanda Military Hospital, Kanombe," the Speaker said in a statement. Mukayisenga, 48, had been a member of the Chamber of Deputies since 2003 when she joined the House on the ticket of Rwanda Patriotic Front as a lawmaker representing Western Province.
