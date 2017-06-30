Rwanda: Kagame, WHO Regional Director Discuss Healthcare
President Paul Kagame yesterday met with Dr Matshidiso Moeti, the World Health Organisation's regional director for Africa at Village Urugwiro in Kigali, where they discussed a range of Rwanda's health issues. Dr Moeti told reporters soon after the meeting, that WHO was impressed by Rwanda's policies, such as the implementation of Universal health insurance, otherwise known as Mutuelle de sant.
