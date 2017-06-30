Rwanda: Kagame, WHO Regional Director...

Rwanda: Kagame, WHO Regional Director Discuss Healthcare

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: AllAfrica.com

President Paul Kagame yesterday met with Dr Matshidiso Moeti, the World Health Organisation's regional director for Africa at Village Urugwiro in Kigali, where they discussed a range of Rwanda's health issues. Dr Moeti told reporters soon after the meeting, that WHO was impressed by Rwanda's policies, such as the implementation of Universal health insurance, otherwise known as Mutuelle de sant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig... May '17 Torrence 3
News Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda... Mar '17 Gods r Delusion x... 1
News Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08) Mar '15 LaToya 101
Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12) Feb '15 prince emma 43
NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15) Jan '15 mr age 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,805 • Total comments across all topics: 282,181,029

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC