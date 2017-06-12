Rwanda: Kagame Urges Continued Citize...

Rwanda: Kagame Urges Continued Citizen-Police Partnership

10 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

President Paul Kagame has called for continued cooperation between citizens and the Rwanda National Police given that peace and security have been the foundation of the progress and wellbeing achieved by Rwandans over the last few years. The Head of State was speaking yesterday in Kigali as he officiated at the celebrations to mark the 17th anniversary of the Rwanda National Police, which took place following the pass-out of officer cadets.

