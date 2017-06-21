Rwanda intensifies business reforms t...

Rwanda intensifies business reforms to attract investments

Read more: Xinhuanet

Rwanda has started on reforming business environment in order to create conducive investment climate for both foreign and domestic investors. The Rwanda Development Board on Tuesday announced 14 business reforms that are currently under implementation, a move that is creating an efficient, better legal environment, incentives and creating a sound and stable macroeconomic environment.

