Rwanda: 2017/18 Budget - RRA to Collect More Taxes Without Imposing Levies
Despite an increase of about Rwf140.7 billion for national spending as outlined in the 2017/18 Budget, the Government has chosen not to impose additional taxes but tighten revenue collection measures. This, Rwanda Revenue Authority says, will significantly contribute to the Rwf2 trillion National Budget that will be domestically financed at 66 per cent, up from 62 per cent last year.
