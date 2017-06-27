Rwanda: 2 Out of 6 Presidential Aspir...

Rwanda: 2 Out of 6 Presidential Aspirants Qualify

Only incumbent President Paul Kagame and Frank Habineza, of the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda, made the cut when the National Electoral Commission released the provisional list yesterday. After scrutiny of the nomination papers of six candidates, NEC found that four candidates did not fully meet the set requirements.

