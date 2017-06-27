Roadmap guiding universal immunization in Africa launched in Rwanda
A roadmap to guide African countries' implementation of a declaration on immunization was launched here Tuesday at the first World Health Organization Africa Health Forum. The declaration, named the Addis Declaration on Immunization was initially drafted and signed by ministers and other high-level representatives at the Ministerial Conference on Immunization in Africa last February.
