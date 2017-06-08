Rhino kills Hungarian ecologist in Rw...

Rhino kills Hungarian ecologist in Rwanda, official says

Thursday Read more: The Washington Post

KIGALI, Rwanda - A wildlife official says a Hungarian ecologist has been killed by a rhinoceros in Rwanda's Akagera National Park while tracking animals there. Peter Fearnhead, CEO of African Parks in Rwanda, told The Associated Press on Thursday that Krisztian Gyongyi had been instrumental in supporting the reintroduction of black rhinos into the park.

