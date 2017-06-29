Progress made in tackling communicable diseases in Africa: WHO official

Remarkable progress has been achieved in tackling communicable diseases in Africa despite challenges, a World Health Organization official said here on Wednesday. "The African region is confronted with very heavy burden of communicable diseases such as HIV, malaria, tuberculosis, as well as neglected tropical diseases, and it is witnessing non-communicable diseases increasing as well," said Magda Robalo, director of Communicable Diseases Cluster of the World Health Organization Regional Office for Africa.

