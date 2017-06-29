NGOs file suit alleging BNP Paribas c...

NGOs file suit alleging BNP Paribas complicity in Rwandan genocide

Read more: Reuters

PARIS, June 29 Three non-government organisations have filed a lawsuit in Paris against the French bank BNP Paribas, alleging that it knowingly approved a transfer of $1.3 million from the Rwandan central bank to an arms dealer during the Rwandan genocide in 1994. More than 800,000 ethnic Tutsis and moderate Hutus were slaughtered during a three-month killing spree by Hutu extremists after a plane carrying the president, Juvenal Habyarimana, was shot down.

