New Mirama Hills road changes Ntungamo life
The newly constructed Ntungamo-Mirama Hills road and Mirama-Kagitumba One Stop Border Post facility have brought relief transporters and trans-boundary traders, travellers and the residents of Ntungamo district. The 37 kilometer road passes through Sub counties of Ntungamo, Ruhaama, Rweikiniro and Ruhaama East, and connects Uganda to Rwanda at Mirama-Kagitumba.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig...
|May 27
|Torrence
|3
|Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda...
|Mar '17
|Gods r Delusion x...
|1
|Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08)
|Mar '15
|LaToya
|101
|Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12)
|Feb '15
|prince emma
|43
|NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|mr age
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC