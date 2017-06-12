New Mirama Hills road changes Ntungam...

New Mirama Hills road changes Ntungamo life

The newly constructed Ntungamo-Mirama Hills road and Mirama-Kagitumba One Stop Border Post facility have brought relief transporters and trans-boundary traders, travellers and the residents of Ntungamo district. The 37 kilometer road passes through Sub counties of Ntungamo, Ruhaama, Rweikiniro and Ruhaama East, and connects Uganda to Rwanda at Mirama-Kagitumba.

Chicago, IL

