Money to help family of man who drowned
A GoFundMe account started by the best friend of the 23-year-old Rwandan student who apparently drowned Saturday night at a celebration west of Cortland has raised more than $8,000 to help his family. Pacis Bana of Oskaloosa, Iowa, said the funds will be used to help the family of Jean Yves Ishimwe with returning his body safely to his home in Rwanda.
