Lwengo chairman Godfrey Mutabazi expl...

Lwengo chairman Godfrey Mutabazi explains why he was ejected from plane

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 25 Read more: Daily Monitor

Lwengo District chairman George Mutabazi was on Saturday ejected from RwandAir plane by Rwanda National Police officers over 'misconduct.' In a statement posted on their social media platforms, the flight company said: "In order to ensure the safety of today's flight WB464 to Entebbe and of our passengers on board, this flight passenger, George Mutaabazi was disembarked from the aircraft due to his disorderly behaviour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig... May '17 Torrence 3
News Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda... Mar '17 Gods r Delusion x... 1
News Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08) Mar '15 LaToya 101
Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12) Feb '15 prince emma 43
NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15) Jan '15 mr age 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,647 • Total comments across all topics: 282,081,748

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC