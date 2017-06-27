Lwengo chairman Godfrey Mutabazi explains why he was ejected from plane
Lwengo District chairman George Mutabazi was on Saturday ejected from RwandAir plane by Rwanda National Police officers over 'misconduct.' In a statement posted on their social media platforms, the flight company said: "In order to ensure the safety of today's flight WB464 to Entebbe and of our passengers on board, this flight passenger, George Mutaabazi was disembarked from the aircraft due to his disorderly behaviour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig...
|May '17
|Torrence
|3
|Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda...
|Mar '17
|Gods r Delusion x...
|1
|Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08)
|Mar '15
|LaToya
|101
|Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12)
|Feb '15
|prince emma
|43
|NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|mr age
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC