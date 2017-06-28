Kenya gives in to U.S. threats after ...

Kenya gives in to U.S. threats after proposed used clothes ban

Kenya has withdrawn a proposed ban on used clothes by the East African regional bloc after threats by the United States to review trade benefits to specifically Rwanda, Tanzania, and Uganda. Kenya's Trade and Industrialization Principal Secretary Dr Chris Kiptoo said the country had decided to comply with the African Growth and Opportunity Act conditions, reports web portal The East African.

