Kagame's female challenger faces exclusion from Rwanda's presidential race

Rwanda's National Electoral Commission has rejected the candidacy of 35-year-old Diane Shima Rwigara for not meeting filing requirements. She and four other candidates fell short of required number of signatures, NEC Chairman, Kalisa Mbanda told journalists on Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

