Kagame's female challenger faces exclusion from Rwanda's presidential race
Rwanda's National Electoral Commission has rejected the candidacy of 35-year-old Diane Shima Rwigara for not meeting filing requirements. She and four other candidates fell short of required number of signatures, NEC Chairman, Kalisa Mbanda told journalists on Tuesday.
