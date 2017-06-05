In Rwanda, a young woman activist challenges longtime leader
In Rwanda, where rights groups say many people fear to speak up against the ruling party, Diane Shima Rwigara thought she knew the risks of challenging one of Africa's longest-serving leaders. Then, two days after declaring her candidacy for president, nude photographs allegedly of her were leaked on social media.
