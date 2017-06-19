Granite City spirals down global rank...

Granite City spirals down global rankings in wake of oil-price drop

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Sunday Herald

THE collapse in oil prices and uncertainty over Brexit have sent Aberdeen plummeting down a global cost of living scale with the Granite City now ranking alongside the Rwandan capital of Kigali. Mercer's survey, which covers 209 cities across five continents, measures costs - including housing, transport, food, clothing, household goods and entertainment - in each location.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig... May 27 Torrence 3
News Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda... Mar '17 Gods r Delusion x... 1
News Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08) Mar '15 LaToya 101
Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12) Feb '15 prince emma 43
NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15) Jan '15 mr age 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,489 • Total comments across all topics: 281,910,632

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC