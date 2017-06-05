Foreign minister meets high representative of AU Peace Fund
The two discussed the AU's structural reform process and peacekeeping efforts in Africa, according to a statement by the ministry. The meeting discussed ways to maximize the African Union's budget resources and reform its structures, in order to carry out the organization's responsibilities and achieve the ambitions of the continent's people.
