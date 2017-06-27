Experts call for better approach to h...

Experts call for better approach to humanitarian situation in conflicts in Africa

6 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Experts on conflicts have called on African governments and the international community to adopt better approaches to address humanitarian crisis during urban armed conflicts. Speaking on Monday at a public regional conference on challenges and humanitarian consequences of urban armed conflicts in the Rwandan capital Kigali, experts argued that humanitarian crisis in urban armed conflicts is quite alarming, especially the urban setting which need better and sustainable approaches to address the challenge.

Chicago, IL

