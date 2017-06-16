Establishment of joint water management by Rwanda, DRC, Burundi delayed over funding
Establishing a permanent water authority for Lake Kivu and River Rusizi shared by Rwanda, DR Congo and Burundi will have to wait until member states pay their financial contribution, senior officials said Thursday. The decision was made after environment ministers from DR Congo and Rwanda met in Kigali.
