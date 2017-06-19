East Africa: Why Kenyan, Tanzanian Pr...

East Africa: Why Kenyan, Tanzanian Presidential Polls Are Watched Closely?

Thursday Jun 15

In East Africa, the Kenyan and Tanzanian presidential races are usually watched closely in the region for one main reason. Because they are the export and import routes for Uganda, Rwanda, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi, and South Sudan, the outcome is important.

Chicago, IL

