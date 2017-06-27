East Africa: Rwanda Defy U.S. Threats...

East Africa: Rwanda Defy U.S. Threats, Kagame to Ban Used Clothes Imports

Dar es Salaam - Rwanda's President Paul Kagame has insisted that Rwanda will proceed with its plan to phase-out importation of second-hand clothes despite threats from the US that the move could lead to a review of his country's eligibility to duty-free access to the American market. President Kagame made the remarks yesterday while addressing a news conference moments after submitting his nomination papers to the National Electoral Commission .

