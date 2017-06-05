East Africa: Plan to Boost Manufactur...

East Africa: Plan to Boost Manufacturing in East Africa

The East African Community has developed an ambitious industrialisation policy to promote the manufacturing sector, which is expected to account for 25 per cent of the regional GDP -- up from 10 per cent -- by 2032. Anchored in value addition and product diversification, the policy shift is expected to ease the dependence on agriculture and increase the value of manufactured exports to at least 40 per cent, up from the current eight per cent.

