East Africa: Manufacturers Hit By Cheap Imports

The manufacturing sector growth has remained depressed at an average of 4.7 per cent annually in recent years, and its contribution to GDP has continued to shrink to less than 10 per cent in the East African Community countries, save for Tanzania. Industrialists attribute this to the region's exportation of raw materials and importation of finished goods, a trend that is suffocating local companies.

