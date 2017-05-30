East Africa: China Plan Raises Hope f...

East Africa: China Plan Raises Hope for East African SGR Project

Read more: AllAfrica.com

China has said it is ready to finance the construction of the standard gauge railway from Kisumu in Kenya to Uganda and Rwanda as long as the three countries agree to handle the project jointly. There have been fears that the viability of the SGR within Kenya and beyond could be undermined by failing to link landlocked countries to the Mombasa port because of financial or other considerations.

Chicago, IL

