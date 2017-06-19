dfcu Bank sells Crane Bank Rwanda to ...

dfcu Bank sells Crane Bank Rwanda to Kenya's CBA

On Thursday, CBA Group issued a statement confirming that had been a rumour for over a month that it was acquiring Crane Bank Rwanda. "Commercial Bank of Africa Limited is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive Sale and Purchase Agreement to acquire 100 percent of Crane Bank Rwanda from dfcu Bank Limited ," reads the notice issued by Mr Isaac Awuondo, the CBA Group Managing Director.

