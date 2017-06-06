Confirmed: CEO of Rwanda Development Board to Speak at YAWC 2017

The Chief Executive Officer of the Rwanda Development Board , is expected to deliver the keynote address for the Young African Women Congress 2017 scheduled for July 23 - 27, 2017 in Accra, Ghana. Ms. Clare Akamanzi will speak on the theme for the congress, "Harnessing Africa's Demographic Dividend: the Case for Women in Leadership".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.