Chess: Ugandans braced for Genocide Memorial tourney...

Ugandan chess players will join a bunch of other East African at the Rwanda Genocide memorial chess tournament that starts Friday in Rwanda's capital Kigali at Classic Hotel Kicukiro. The three day tournament that is divided into two sections; the genocide international and open sections will be graced by some of the strong regional players, Uganda's FM Harold Wanyama, Kenya's Gohil Mehul and Ricky Sang.

