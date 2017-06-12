Burundi: Foreign Currency Transfer - Regional Banks Benefit
NGOs have been obliged to open their foreign currency accounts at the Burundi Central Bank since last April. Some of them and individuals receive transfer of funds via Rwandan and Congolese banks.
