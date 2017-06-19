Africa: Will South Africa Be At the 29th AU Summit?

The 29th African Union summit that takes place in Addis Ababa from 27 June to 4 July is likely to be the first in many years without a South African president in attendance. If President Jacob Zuma doesn't turn up for the heads of state meeting on 3 and 4 July, it will be because of timing; the summit coincides with the crucial African National Congress policy conference from 30 June to 5 July - an event the embattled Zuma can't afford to miss.

