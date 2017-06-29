Africa urged to increase intra-Africa...

Africa urged to increase intra-African trade at Afreximbank conference

Experts meeting here on Wednesday for regional trade promotion urged African countries to promote intra-African trade and economic integration to address development challenges in African countries. A series of events hosted by African Export-Import Bank for its annual general meeting kicked off Wednesday in Kigali.

Chicago, IL

