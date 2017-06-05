Africa: Africa, Europe Not Threats to...

Africa: Africa, Europe Not Threats to Each Other - Rwandan President

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

African and European countries should work together to foster domestic and global development instead of looking at each other as threats, President Paul Kagame has said. The Head of State was speaking yesterday in Brussels, Belgium, during the opening ceremony of the European Development Days summit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig... May 27 Torrence 3
News Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda... Mar '17 Gods r Delusion x... 1
News Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08) Mar '15 LaToya 101
Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12) Feb '15 prince emma 43
NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15) Jan '15 mr age 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,484 • Total comments across all topics: 281,604,242

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC