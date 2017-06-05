Africa: Africa, Europe Not Threats to Each Other - Rwandan President
African and European countries should work together to foster domestic and global development instead of looking at each other as threats, President Paul Kagame has said. The Head of State was speaking yesterday in Brussels, Belgium, during the opening ceremony of the European Development Days summit.
