A no-show in Addis Ababa could damage SA's image

Sunday Jun 25

The AU's new rules compelling countries to be represented at summits by either the head of state, prime minister or deputy president complicate things for South Africa. The 29th African Union summit that takes place in Addis Ababa from Tuesday to July 4 is likely to be the first in many years without a South African president in attendance.

Chicago, IL

