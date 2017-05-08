Uganda to chair African Union Peace and Security Council
The African Union Peace and Security Council out going chairperson Ambassador Toba Sebade of Togo shakes hands with the newly elected chairperson Ambassador Mull Sebujja Katende of Uganda on Wednesday. Courtesy photo Each of the 55 member states of the AU chair the Peace and Security Council sessions for one month on a rotational basis.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda...
|Mar '17
|Gods r Delusion x...
|1
|Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08)
|Mar '15
|LaToya
|101
|Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12)
|Feb '15
|prince emma
|43
|NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|mr age
|1
|Rwanda cartoon (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Worala
|1
