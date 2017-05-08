Uganda to chair African Union Peace a...

Uganda to chair African Union Peace and Security Council

Saturday May 6

The African Union Peace and Security Council out going chairperson Ambassador Toba Sebade of Togo shakes hands with the newly elected chairperson Ambassador Mull Sebujja Katende of Uganda on Wednesday. Courtesy photo Each of the 55 member states of the AU chair the Peace and Security Council sessions for one month on a rotational basis.

Chicago, IL

