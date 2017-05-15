The 5 African Countries Where Change Isn't Coming, for Better or Worse
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari with government officials after Friday prayers at the presidential palace in Abuja, Nigeria on May 5, 2017. Nigeria's 74-year old president has emerged to attend Friday prayers after missing a number of public engagements and three straight weekly cabinet meetings because of poor health.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig...
|May 12
|nopervs allowed
|2
|Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda...
|Mar '17
|Gods r Delusion x...
|1
|Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08)
|Mar '15
|LaToya
|101
|Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12)
|Feb '15
|prince emma
|43
|NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|mr age
|1
